The UFC parts ways with three more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’.

It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed.

The three fighters recently removed from the UFC roster are listed below:

Flyweight: Zarrukh Adashev ‘The Lion’ (4-4 MMA)

Zarrukh Adashev, 29, is an Uzbek professional kickboxer and joined the UFC in June of 2020. Adashev most recently fought and lost to Ode Osbourne (11-4 MMA) on June 4th at UFC Fight Night 207.

Bantamweight: Rogerio Bontorin (16-4 MMA)

Rogerio Bontorin, 30, is coming off a dismal 3 losses and 1 no contest (overturned). Bontorin’s last win in the Octagon came at UFC Fight Night 156 in August of 2019 where he defeated Raulian Paiva (21-4 MMA) via TKO (doctor stoppage).

Women’s Strawweight: Hannah Cifers ‘Shockwave’ (10-7 MMA)

Cifers, 29, is coming off 4 defeats in a row, against Mallory Martin (7-5 MMA), Mariya Agapova (10-3 MMA), Mackenzie Dern (12-2 MMA), and Angela Hill (13-12 MMA). ‘Shockwave’s’ last victory in the Octagon was back in August of 2019 at UFC 241 where she defeated Jodie Esquibel (6-7 MMA).

What do you think of the latest round of cuts made by Dana White and the UFC?

