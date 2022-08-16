The UFC parts way with three more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with three more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’.

The three fighters recently removed from the UFC roster are listed below:

Strawweight: Miranda Granger (7-3 MMA)

Miranda Granger, 30, was let go from the UFC after suffering three straight losses with the promotion. ‘Danger’ most recently took to the Octagon on August 6th of this year, suffering a second round submission loss at the hands of Cory McKenna (7-2 MMA).

Middleweight: Uriah Hall (17-11 MMA)

Uriah Hall, 38, suffered back to back losses against Andre Muniz (23-4 MMA) at UFC 276 this past July and against Sean Strickland (25-4 MMA) in July of 2021. ‘Primetime’ announced his retirement on August 10th after almost 17 years in the MMA.

Speaking on ‘Instagram‘ Hall said:

“It is with great sadness that I will be stepping away from the greatest sport in the world.”

Hall went on to thank UFC staff, Dana White, his team, coaches, friends and family.

Flyweight: Nina Nunes (11-7 MMA)

Nina Nunes, 36, is hot off a split decision win over Cynthia Cavillo (9-5 MMA) last Saturday, August 13th. Following the match ‘The Strina’ removed her gloves and left them in the center of the Octagon, a symbolic sign of retirement.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier at the post fight press conference, Nunes said:

“As a fighter, I think I’ve done what I wanted to. It started as a hobby. I got all the way here. I’m going to focus on coaching and bringing up those girls that are struggling right now.”

Nunes went on to say that she and her wife, Amanda Nunes, would like to grow their family, the two currently have a daughter, Raegan.

