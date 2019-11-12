The Rock shares advice he gave Jorge Masvidal after BMF title fight

Moments after Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244, he had the UFC’s first and only “BMF” belt wrapped around his waist by pro wrestling legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

As it turns out, the title isn’t all he received from The Rock on that fateful night in New York City.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, The Rock shared a small piece of advice that he gave to Masvidal post-fight. From the sounds of it, it was all about appreciating the moment and working hard to keep the momentum going.

“I congratulated him of course and I talked to him about what this opportunity meant and how this BMF title that is somewhat polarizing in the sport of MMA — some guys were behind it and some guys weren’t — but again, this is this unique experience that kind of transcends weight divisions and the sport because it has such street cred,” The Rock said (transcript via MMA Fighting). “There’s incredible champions who are incredibly disciplined and skilled in multiple disciplines of MMA, and then there’s the BMFs. So I was very happy for Jorge…

“So I reminded him what an incredible opportunity this is and to take advantage of it and continue to work hard as of course he is going to do. And also, he’s got a sharp wit about him which makes him very likeable. He loves to talk sh*t, as we all do down in Miami, but he also has a cool, sharp, smart wit about him and he’s got his head in the right place, and his head being in the right place is wanting to do everything he can to impact his own bottom line, impact the company’s bottom line, which will in turn generate more income for himself and the fighters. So he’s really making sure that his value is realized.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/12/2019.