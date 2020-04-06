The Korean Zombie exposes multiple methods of cheating the scale at weigh-ins

As a decorated UFC and WEC veteran, “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung has been around the block. During his time in the game, he’s even come across a few methods of cheating the scale at weigh-ins for fights.

The Korean Zombie exposed those methods in a recent video posted to his YouTube channel in hopes that it will help level the playing field in the sport.

In this video, The Korean Zombie touched on some of the more obvious methods of cheating on the scale. One of those methods, which we’ve seen previously at UFC weigh-ins, involves a fighter applying slight pressure to the towel used to shield them when they’ve taken off all of their clothes.

That said, the Korean star also exposed a lesser-known form of weigh-in chicanery.

“I’m not sure if I’m able to talk about this, but this is probably one of the biggest weigh-in scamming methods that the fighters have used,” the Korean Zombie explained (h/t MMA Fighting). “Once a fighter gets up on the scale to weigh-in, the fighter’s second will stand right next to them to check and see if they have met the required weight. If the fighter hasn’t, with one finger, they will slightly lift the fighter’s bottom.

“This is one of the most interesting methods I have seen,” he added. “I’m not even applying pressure, but just slightly using my finger to lift Seung Min up. I’m literally doing nothing, just slightly touching him.”

In the video, the Korean star demonstrates this method on a training partner. Even slight pressure removes “about a pound.” A more aggressive push reduces the number on the scale by close to eight pounds.

“I’ve witnessed this a lot,” The Korean Zombie said. “I am just sharing this in hopes of preventing it from ever happening again. During a weigh-in, if you spot their second standing behind them, they both need to be seriously penalized.

“I’m sharing these because I want the MMA industry to be a better place. Stopping the fighters from tricking the system might be a place to begin.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/6/2020.