Team Nurmagomedov reveals required payday for Conor McGregor rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has laid out the required pay that they would need to receive in order to have a rematch against Conor McGregor.

“The Notorious” was beaten by Nurmagomedov via a fourth round submission in October 2018 at UFC 229. Ever since then fans have been clamoring to see the two square off again, but up to this point, the stars have yet to align.

Despite this, the aforementioned Abdulmanap does believe that a McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov rematch is possible— for the right price, of course.

“We also need revenge against Conor,” the elder Nurmagomedov told RIA Novosti (via MMA Mania). “But give us $100 million. The day after the fight against Ferguson, give us that amount and then why not get revenge? I don’t know, maybe Dana White wants to arrange it (for that amount), he needs that fight.”

Nurmagomedov Sr. also went on to discuss McGregor’s performance against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

“Nothing surprising, I saw nothing new,” Nurmagomedov said. “This is the 170 pound weight division, where the strongest fighters are gathered, regardless of weight category. Therefore, I think that absolutely nothing has changed in this weight, the current champion has remained on the throne.”

“The top contender for the lightweight title is Tony Ferguson,” Nurmagomedov added. “If Conor wants to prove something at welterweight, then there are Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal — these are the greatest fighters. McGregor and Cerrone in this weight aren’t even top ten.”

If the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson goes through then McGregor will have to wait for quite some time before getting his hands on “The Eagle”, and in the meantime, he might decide to try and go after the welterweight title in order to become the first man to win belts in three different weight classes in the UFC.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/20/2020.