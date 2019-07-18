Tatiana Suarez reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov comparisons

Being able to maintain an undefeated record is no easy feat, especially when there are so many rising stars on the UFC roster. Yet strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez has just done that. Currently holding a 9-0 record, it may be no surprise that some are comparing her to the undefeated UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Suarez made her UFC debut in The Ultimate Fighter in 2016. She beat Amanda Cooper via d’arce choke in the first round and took home the victory. Since then she has continued competing in the Octagon and beaten worthy contenders including Nina Ansaroff last month at UFC 238. Similarly to Nurmagomedov, Suarez utilizes wrestling to defeat her opponents.

At the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony this month, MMA Fighting caught up with Tatiana Suarez to find out how she was recovering from a neck injury and her thoughts on the Khabib comparison.

“Of course it’s a compliment, he’s the best in the world right now and he’s a great fighter. I love the way he fights. I am my own fighter of course, but I do feel like our styles are similar so I’m never offended by that.” Suarez said.

Nurmagomedov is the reigning lightweight champion. With 27 wins and 0 losses under his belt, he holds the record for the longest undefeated streak in the UFC. He is able to consistently conquer opponents with his grappling abilities. Meanwhile, Tatiana Suarez has a repertoire of wrestling skill that she uses to secure the win.

Some would argue that Suarez hasn’t faced enough real adversity to put her undefeated record to the test. Holly Holm had a 10-fight undefeated record before she was taken down by Miesha Tate. Likewise, Ronda Rousey rose up through the ranks with 12 back-to-back wins before she was beaten. Fans thought “Rowdy” was unstoppable until Holm’s KO’d her in the second round of their 2015 bout.

Do you think Tatiana Suarez has what it takes to beat Holm’s and Rousey’s undefeated records? Let us know your thoughts.

