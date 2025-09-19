Surprising name suggested for Conor McGregor’s UFC White House opponent

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 19, 2025
Conor McGregor UFC walkout

If Conor McGregor gets his UFC White House wish, could he be sharing the Octagon with an unexpected foe?

McGregor has made it clear that he wants in on the UFC’s planned card at the White House in 2026. The “Notorious” one hasn’t competed since 2021, but UFC CEO Dana White insists the Irishman is taking comeback plans seriously. White has said that McGregor is in the drug testing pool and has been training as if he intends to go through with a return to the Octagon.

So, who could McGregor be facing?

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen didn’t rule out the possibility of ex-UFC fighter Tony Ferguson finally getting a bout with McGregor (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Not only is it not going to be a title fight, it’s not going to be a No. 1 contender fight,” Sonnen said. “It’s not going to be a fight that affects the rankings at all, and everybody is eligible. Conor used to be a world champion, so Conor can fight anybody, but Conor is not ranked. Conor is not even licensed.

“So if we bring him back, we could put him with somebody that isn’t ranked, an older name, a name that you know. We can bring somebody in. Tony Ferguson would not be off the table. This doesn’t affect anything in the future. This is a one-night-only event.”

Ferguson recently earned his first combat sports victory since 2019. He scored a third-round TKO finish over Salt Papi in a boxing match under the Misfits banner. In the process, “El Cucuy” captured the interim MFB middleweight title.

Whether or not the UFC brass would bring Ferguson back for a bout against McGregor remains to be seen. Ferguson was on an eight-fight losing skid at the end of his UFC run. Perhaps if McGregor wants the fight badly enough, he could potentially sway UFC management into booking the matchup.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Conor McGregor Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili's coach issues scary warning to his rivals

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2025
Syko Stu Raja Jackson
UFC

Raja Jackson is arrested following pro wrestling assault

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2025

Rampage Jackson’s son Raja Jackson has been arrested following his pro wrestling assault incident recently.

Jon Jones, Derek Brunson, UFC
Jon Jones

Jon Jones’ pre-Gustafsson preparation involved heavy drinking session

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2025

Bogdan Guskov has told a wild story about Jon Jones’ preparation for his first fight against Alexander Gustafsson.

Magomed Ankalaev
UFC

Magomed Ankalaev’s “easiest” fight ever revealed in forgotten tweet

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2025

In a resurfaced tweet, world champion Magomed Ankalaev looks back at what he considers to be the easiest fight of his UFC career.

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan "more likely to be Pimblett than Gaethje" for UFC title shot

Dylan Bowker - September 18, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan leans more toward Paddy Pimblett than Justin Gaethje as far as who will get the next shot at the UFC lightweight championship. After halting Charles Oliveira with strikes at UFC 317, newly minted UFC 155-pound titleholder Ilia Topuria is still awaiting his first title defense.

UFC Perth

UFC Perth co-main event falls out from card

Dylan Bowker - September 18, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili explains why he's rooting for Mario Bautista against Umar Nurmagomedov

Cole Shelton - September 18, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is hoping Mario Bautista defeats Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321.

Dana White, UFC 318, MMA
UFC

Dana White rips notion that UFC lacks big stars entering massive Paramount deal

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 18, 2025

Dana White is lashing out at those who claim the UFC has a problem building new stars.

Joe Rogan UFC commentator
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan wishes UFC could've worked things out with current PFL champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 18, 2025

Joe Rogan has lamented on the failed relationship between UFC and a popular PFL star.

Mario Bautista workout
UFC

Mario Bautista predicts title shot if he defeats Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 18, 2025

Mario Bautista believes a win over Umar Nurmagomedov would take him to the promised land.