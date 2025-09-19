UFC analyst defends The Fighting Nerds amid recent losing streak

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 19, 2025
The Fighting Nerds With Joe Rogan

It’s easy for fans to pile on when fighters are down on their luck, and one UFC analyst has seen enough.

Carlos Prates, Caio Borralho, Jean Silva, and Mauricio Ruffy were all riding hot streaks and representing The Fighting Nerds while doing so. The fighters gained a ton of buzz for their exciting fighting styles and personalities. While fans were singing the praises of all four men, they quickly turned on the quartet after they all dropped their most recent outings.

Michael Chiesa has grown tired of fair-weather fans and he defended The Fighting Nerds during an interview with MMAJunkie.com.

“Everybody online that’s saying, ‘Oh, The Fighting Nerds are done.’ Shut up,” Chiesa said. “That’s still one of the best teams in the world. This is what happens when you pit the best against the best. Some of those fights were really close. Caio Borralho vs. Nassourdine Imavov, that was a close fight. Carlos Prates has rebounded. I hate the people that just – the recency bias of everybody saying they’re the best in the world to kind of sh*tting on them. Do away with that.”

Chiesa went on to share some advice for the rising Brazilian bruisers. He urged the group to focus more on their wrestling in order to stay viable inside the Octagon. Chiesa also suggested The Fighting Nerds should bring in wrestlers outside of the camp in order to brush up on their technique.

Prates nearly pulled off a late comeback in his UFC Kansas fight against Ian Machado Garry, but he dropped a unanimous decision. Borralho fell short in a bout against Nassourdine Imavov that may have determined the No. 1 contender for the UFC Middleweight Championship. Silva was stopped by Diego Lopes via TKO in their heated grudge match at Noche UFC.

Ruffy has received perhaps the most scrutiny out of all of The Fighting Nerds members. Many criticized his lack of grappling against Benoit Saint Denis on the main card of Imavov vs. Borralho. Ruffy was submitted in the second stanza.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Caio Borralho Carlos Prates Jean Silva Mauricio Ruffy Michael Chiesa UFC

Related

Conor McGregor UFC walkout

Surprising name suggested for Conor McGregor's UFC White House opponent

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 19, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili's coach issues scary warning to his rivals

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili’s coach John Wood has issued a warning to his future opponents.

Syko Stu Raja Jackson
UFC

Raja Jackson is arrested following pro wrestling assault

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2025

Rampage Jackson’s son Raja Jackson has been arrested following his pro wrestling assault incident recently.

Jon Jones, Derek Brunson, UFC
Jon Jones

Jon Jones’ pre-Gustafsson preparation involved heavy drinking session

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2025

Bogdan Guskov has told a wild story about Jon Jones’ preparation for his first fight against Alexander Gustafsson.

Magomed Ankalaev
UFC

Magomed Ankalaev’s “easiest” fight ever revealed in forgotten tweet

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2025

In a resurfaced tweet, world champion Magomed Ankalaev looks back at what he considers to be the easiest fight of his UFC career.

Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan "more likely to be Pimblett than Gaethje" for UFC title shot

Dylan Bowker - September 18, 2025
UFC Perth
UFC

UFC Perth co-main event falls out from card

Dylan Bowker - September 18, 2025

The initially scheduled penultimate fight of the night at UFC Perth has now been scrapped from the event. Ibo Aslan and Junior Tafa will no longer be throwing down in a light heavyweight contest on September 27th, as announced by the promotion.

Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili explains why he's rooting for Mario Bautista against Umar Nurmagomedov

Cole Shelton - September 18, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is hoping Mario Bautista defeats Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321.

Dana White, UFC 318, MMA
UFC

Dana White rips notion that UFC lacks big stars entering massive Paramount deal

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 18, 2025

Dana White is lashing out at those who claim the UFC has a problem building new stars.

Joe Rogan UFC commentator
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan wishes UFC could've worked things out with current PFL champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 18, 2025

Joe Rogan has lamented on the failed relationship between UFC and a popular PFL star.