Surging welterweight lays out path for Leon Edwards victory at UFC 322

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 13, 2025
Leon Edwards UFC Octagon

A surging welterweight has revealed what he expects from Leon Edwards at UFC 322.

Edwards is scheduled to share the Octagon with Carlos Prates in New York City on Saturday. Many believe it could be “Rocky’s” final chance to prove he still has some juice left in the tank following two one-sided losses.

Edwards’ most recent opponent, Sean Brady, believes that the former welterweight titleholder should be diverse in his fight against Prates (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I think if Leon’s smart, he’ll go out here and do mixed martial arts – mix it up,” Brady said on the “BradyBagz Show.” “Obviously, Leon’s a striker, but I think he has really good takedowns, too. He took down (Kamaru) Usman, he took down Colby (Covington). He’s taken down a good amount of people, so I think if he’s smart, he’ll mix it up, not just go out there and try to strike the entire time with Prates because if you do that, you’re giving Prates the opportunity to finish you, and we’ve seen how good he is on the feet.

“If you look back at Leon’s record, he was taking down (Rafael dos Anjos) when they fought, he took down Gunnar Nelson, Belal (Muhammad). He won two rounds against Belal on the ground – took him down, took his back. So I think if he’s smart, he’ll do that to Prates. Obviously in the Ian Garry fight, Ian was able to take him down and I think Leon can have the same path. I’m going to pick Leon – I do think he’s going to win.”

Brady fought Edwards back in March. His grappling was on full display in the fight, and he topped it off with a fourth-round submission finish. Brady will also compete on the UFC 322 card, as he’s set to face the undefeated Michael Morales.

BJPenn.com will be providing live coverage of UFC 322 on Saturday. Peep the homepage for live coverage of the event.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

