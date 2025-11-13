Leon Edwards isn’t bothered by fans overlooking him ahead of UFC 322

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards isn’t too concerned about fans overlooking him heading into UFC 322 this weekend.

As we know, Leon Edwards is set to face a pretty big challenge at UFC 322 when he collides with rising welterweight contender Carlos Prates. It’s the first time in many years that he’s gone head to head with a striker as opposed to a wrestler, and given that he’s riding a two-fight win streak, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Of course, getting past someone like Prates is going to be easier said than done, especially at this point in Edwards’ career. The majority of fans and pundits have already opted to write him off heading into this Madison Square Garden encounter, but ‘Rocky’ is as defiant as ever – and rightfully so given what he’s been able to achieve in his mixed martial arts career.

In a recent interview, Edwards gave his thoughts on those doubting his ability to defeat Prates in New York City.

Edwards is ready to prove a point at UFC 322

“That’s the game, right?” Edwards told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a pre-fight news conference Wednesday. “Kamaru was on a two or three-fight losing streak, and they said the same thing, ‘He’s done, blah, blah, blah.’ Then, he comes out and beats (Joaquin) Buckley. Now, he’s like, ‘I want to fight for the title.’ That’s just the game that we’re in. It’s ‘what have you done for me lately?’ It is what it is. After Saturday night, we’ll go from there.”

