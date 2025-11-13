Leon Edwards fires back at Carlos Prates for claiming he’s past his prime: ‘I’ll go out and remind him who I am’

Leon Edwards has fired back at Carlos Prates over his recent comments ahead of UFC 322.

Edwards and Prates are set to fight in a pivotal fight at welterweight on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Heading into the bout, Prates is the betting favorite, and he claimed that it is due to the fact that Edwards is past his prime.

“He’s done. We cannot teach heart,” Prates said at UFC 322 media day. “If you already give up one time, you’re going to give up always. Leon is the kind of fighter that, when things start to get hard, when he sees it’s going to be a hard night, he starts to give up. He don’t do too many things to try and change the game and forgets about the win, just try to survive during the fight.”

It was a bold comment from Prates, who doesn’t think Edwards is the same fighter he once was, and isn’t a true title challenger.

Leon Edwards responds to Carlos Prates

Although Prates called Edwards past his prime, the former welterweight champ disagrees.

Instead, Leon Edwards plans to show Carlos Prates just how good he is on Saturday and prove he’s still an elite fighter.

“He’s alright. I think skills-for-skills, I’m the better fighter, the better athlete,” Edwards said at UFC 322 media day. “I’ll go out and remind him who I am. The first time he moved up was Ian, and Ian beat him. His last fight, I don’t know what Geoff Neal was doing. He was walking high-guard, flat-footed, walking in, just like that. It was there to be. He was still having success. I think he’s in for a rude awakening Saturday night.”

If Edwards does get his hand raised on Saturday and pulls off the upset, he will be right back in the title picture at welterweight.

