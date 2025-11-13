Jack Della Maddalena gets advice from champion ahead of UFC 322 clash with Islam Makhachev

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 13, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena UFC 322 Fight Week

Jack Della Maddalena has gotten some pointers from a current champion before UFC 322.

Maddalena will be defending the UFC Welterweight Championship against Islam Makhachev on Saturday. The two will clash inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be Maddalena’s first fight since winning the 170-pound gold from Belal Muhammad back in May.

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski shared how he feels Maddalena can find the most success against Makhachev (via MMAJunkie).

“Jack’s great on the ground, but we don’t want it to go to the ground,” Volkanovski said. “Even though Jack’s good there, that’s Islam’s world. That’s all he does, 24/7, since he was walking. He probably started wrestling before he started walking. That’s how long these guys have been doing this for. Do we want to go there? Be OK with the scrambles if you’re comfortable enough in the scrambles, and keep that urgency, and use your weight ad hopefully wear on him. Obviously, I was able to tire him from all them little scrambles. Can Jack be effective where he can burn him there?”

Volkanovski then discussed the importance of finding a way to make Makhachev tired the longer the fight goes on. At that point, “The Great” believes Maddalena would be able to tee off in the standup.

“Take the gas away. Again, if he’s going to be complacent in the wrestling and then wait until he’s on his back to build up, you’re not going to tire Islam there. But Jack is going to understand: I ain’t even letting you get this to the floor. I’m going to try and beat you on the feet, I’m going to keep you away, I’m going to have nice strong hips, I’m going to be very stubborn on the feet, stubborn on the wrestling. If it goes down, stubborn to build myself back up, and he’s a great grappler so he can definitely do that. But, Jack needs to keep it on the feet.”

Maddalena enters UFC 322 as the betting underdog, but the margin isn’t as wide as Makhachev’s past fights. There are many experts who believe Maddalena could pose some problems for Makhachev, who set a new record for the most successful lightweight title defenses in UFC history.

Many have questioned whether or not Makhachev will be able to demonstrate his strength as effectively as he did at 155 pounds. Maddalena told Newsweek Sports that he thinks Makhachev will be just as strong as other elite welterweights.

Fight night is on Saturday, and BJPenn.com will have you covered. We’ll be bringing you UFC 322 live results, video highlights, and pro MMA fighter reactions throughout the card. Keep it locked on our homepage this weekend.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Jack Della Maddalena UFC

Related

Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC fighter introduction

UFC welterweight division has moved on from Shavkat Rakhmonov, says reigning champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 13, 2025
Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal explains why he's 'grateful' for his first career loss ahead of UFC 322 return

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2025

Bo Nickal is looking to get back into the win column when he takes on Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 322.

Leon Edwards UFC Octagon
Sean Brady

Surging welterweight lays out path for Leon Edwards victory at UFC 322

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 13, 2025

A surging welterweight has revealed what he expects from Leon Edwards at UFC 322.

Bo Nickal weigh-in
UFC

Bo Nickal responds to fan criticism ahead of return at UFC 322

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2025

UFC prospect Bo Nickal has given his thoughts on those who have criticized him since his loss to Reinier de Ridder.

Leon Edwards UFC fighter introduction
UFC

Leon Edwards isn't bothered by fans overlooking him ahead of UFC 322

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2025

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards isn’t too concerned about fans overlooking him heading into UFC 322 this weekend.

Umar Nurmagomedov enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 311

Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses Umar Nurmagomedov's UFC future

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2025
Valentina Shevchenko, Zhang Weili
Valentina Shevchenko

UFC 322 | Pro fighters make their picks for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili title fight

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2025

In the co-main event of UFC 322, the women’s flyweight title is up for grabs as Valentina Shevchenko defends her belt against Zhang Weili, who’s moving up in weight. Heading into the bout, Shevchenko is a -128 favorite, while the challenger is a +100 underdog on FanDuel.

Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch
UFC

Sean O'Malley's coach wants a January UFC return

Dylan Bowker - November 12, 2025

Sean O’Malley is one of the biggest stars in the world of mixed martial arts today and his coach ideally would like him to return to the cage to kick off 2026. This was mentioned by Tim Welch during a recent interview that he took part in on The Ariel Helwani Show, as Welch said,

Leon Edwards, Carlos Prates
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards fires back at Carlos Prates for claiming he's past his prime: 'I'll go out and remind him who I am'

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2025

Leon Edwards has fired back at Carlos Prates over his recent comments ahead of UFC 322.

Kamaru Usman speaks at the UFC 294 press conference, opposite Islam Makhachev after his victory at UFC 311
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman explains why Islam Makhachev win at UFC 322 will be 'bittersweet' ahead of potential title shot

Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman made a surprising admission ahead of the UFC 322 welterweight title main event.