Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal added to undercard of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards card

An exciting matchup between two of the best welterweights in the UFC takes place in December when Stephen Thompson takes on Geoff Neal.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the Thompson vs. Neal fight. The bout will take place on the UFC Fight Night card on December 19, one that features a main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards. The card takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Per sources, UFC targeting a welterweight matchup between Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) and Geoff Neal (@handzofsteelmma) for UFC Fight Night on Dec. 19 in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/wGKOoP8XIP — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 4, 2020

BJPenn.com’s Cole Shelton adds that Thompson vs. Neal will serve as the co-main event behind the man event between Chimaev and Edwards.

I can confirm Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal is agreed to for Dec. 19. Targeted to be the co-main to Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev. #UFC — Cole Shelton (@ColeShelton91) November 4, 2020

Thompson (15-4-1) is the No. 5 ranked welterweight in the UFC. The 37-year-old American has been a member of the UFC roster since 2012 and has racked up a 10-4-1 overall record fighting in the Octagon. Some of Thompson’s most notable wins include Jorge Masvidal, Robert Whittaker, Johny Hendricks, Rory MacDonald, Jake Ellenberger, and Vicente Luque, who Thompson defeated in his last fight. However, that fight took place at UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz in November 2019, so Thompson is coming off of quit the layoff heading into this fight against Neal.

Neal (13-2) is the No. 11 ranked welterweight in the UFC. The 30-year-old American is riding a seven-fight win streak overall including a perfect 5-0 mark in the UFC. He has wins over Niko Price, Mike Perry, Brian Camozzi, Frank Camacho, and Belal Muhammad in the Octagon. Neal was previously set to fight Neil Magny back in August but he was forced out of the fight due to health issues. Now fully healthy and ready to fight again, Neal takes on the toughest opponent of his career when he takes on Thompson.

