Stephen Thompson issues statement following UFC loss to Belal Muhammad

Stephen Thompson has issued a statement after suffering a lopsided unanimous decision loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 45.

Thompson (16-6-1 MMA), a former two-time UFC title challenger, was looking to get back in the win column on Saturday night, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns in his last fight. Prior to that setback, ‘Wonderboy’ was coming off back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.

As for Belal Muhammad (22-4 MMA), ‘Remember The Name’ had most previously competed in June, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Demian Maia. Muhammad had not tasted defeat since January of 2019, when he dropped a decision to Geoff Neal.

Last night’s UFC Vegas 45 co-headliner proved to be a one-sided drubbing. Belal Muhammad was able to utilize his strong wrestling pedigree to smother and frustrate Stephen Thompson for three straight rounds on route to a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 45 Result: Muhammad def. Thompson by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26 x2)

It was costly setback for Stephen Thompson, who’s title aspirations seemingly evaporated in defeat.

While many fans wondered if we had seen the end of ‘Wonderboy’ in the Octagon, the South Carolina native says his loss to Muhammad has only spawned motivation.

“I want to apologize to my coaches, my family, and my fans for my performance. I’m motivated not broken.” – Thompson wrote in the post.

