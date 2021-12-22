Sean Strickland willing to accept Jake Paul’s $5 million fight offer: “We can fly to a deserted island in international water and fight to the death on YouTube”

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is more than willing to take Jake Paul up on his 5 million dollar fight offer.

After Paul (5-0) knocked out Tyron Woodley (0-2) in their highly anticipated rematch this past Saturday, he proceeded to call out UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal.

‘The Problem Child’ would later double down on the challenge, offering ‘Gamebred‘ a cool $5 million plus pay-per-view points to fight him.

“Masvidal was like, ‘I either fight the best people or I fight for money. And you’re neither of those. You ain’t paying the right amount of money.’ Masvidal, I have an offer for you right now, $5 million guarantee, plus percentage of pay-per-views,” Jake Paul said on his brother Logan’s Impaulsive podcast. “That’s the most you would have ever have made as a fight, ever. So now you can’t say, ‘I either fight the best people or I fight for money.’ $5 million guarantee, plus pay-per-view. Let’s make it happen. That’s the most you have ever gotten paid. Period, time triple. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC. You’re a b***h basically.”

Masvidal (35-15 MMA) was quick to respond to Paul’s brash comments with the following rebuttal.

“1. The UFC isn’t gonna let me go for chump change. 2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus PPV and I’m sure the UFC will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face,” Masvidal wrote on Twitter. “If the UFC still says no because the money is still too low then come over to the ufc, sign a 1 fight deal and we can stipulate I can only box in the cage. If i do anything other than that I will forfeit my purse to you. Come on over and get paid and laid out.”

While Jorge Masvidal does not seem to have much interest in stepping in the squared circle with Jake Paul, UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is more than willing to oblige the famous YouTuber.

Strickland (24-3 MMA), who is set to face Jack Hermansson on February 5, took to Twitter with the following message for Paul.

@jakepaul you offer me 5 MILLION to fight you, fuck we can fly to a deserted island in international water and fight to the death on YouTube for that kind of money… bareknuckle, gloves, knives, clubs…. lol! Let's fucking go.. @GamebredFighter — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 22, 2021

“Jake Paul you offer me 5 MILLION to fight you, fuck we can fly to a deserted island in international water and fight to the death on YouTube for that kind of money… bareknuckle, gloves, knives, clubs…. lol! Let’s fucking go.. @GamebredFighter.”

Would you like to see Sean Strickland square off with Jake Paul inside the squared circle possibly on a deserted island in international waters? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!