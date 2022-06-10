Robert Whittaker eyeing trilogy fight with Israel Adesanya: “The best is still to come”

UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker is looking to fight champion Israel Adesanya for the third time.

‘The Reaper’ is set to face Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris in September. The return will be his first bout since his unanimous decision defeat to Israel Adesanya in February. The defeat brought him to 0-2 in his series with ‘The Last Stylebender’.

Their first meeting came at UFC 243 in October 2019. Adesanya captured the UFC middleweight title with a second-round knockout of Whittaker. Now, despite losing two fights to the UFC middleweight champion, the 31-year-old is ready for a third outing.

Robert Whittaker spoke about a trilogy fight with Israel Adesanya in an interview with The Mac Life. The former middleweight champion revealed that he was interested in moving up to light-heavyweight.

However, that weight move won’t happen for his third bout with Adesanya. Whittaker detailed his plan to force the UFC’s hand to give him the title shot, by defeating the other contenders at 185-pounds.

“I want to get back at Israel, I want that third fight, especially after the way the second fight went, you know. I want that fight with him and man, I’m good at middleweight. I’m really good at middleweight. I think I will test the waters at [light-heavyweight] one day but, you know, I’m gonna give it one last dig. I’m gonna give it one last run at him and yeah, I think the best is still to come.”

Robert Whittaker continued, “When there’s nobody else to fight, they’re gonna call me up. That’s the plan, that’s always been my plan. I’m just going to smash anyone that they put in front of me. I’ll get that fight, it’s just a matter of when.”

What do you think about Robert Whittaker’s comments? Do you want to see him fight Israel Adesanya for the third time? Sound off in the comments below!

