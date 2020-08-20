Sean O’Malley opens up on Marlon Vera fight: “He is not that good”

Sean O’Malley has broken his silence on his UFC 252 loss to Marlon Vera.

In the co-main event of the card, O’Malley was looking to remain undefeated when he took on Vera. It was an intriguing matchup with “Sugar” telling BJPENN.com before the fight he expected to get another first-round knockout.

Yet, that is far from what happened as Vera hit O’Malley with some leg kicks. Sugar’s ankle then rolled multiple times and he fell to the ground and “Chito” finished it off via TKO. For O’Malley, in just a few minutes in there, he knows he is better than Chito.

“Walked out, everything felt good, got in there. I was in front of him, and I’m like, in my mind, I’m like, this is easy. He’s slow, he can’t hit me,” Sean O’Malley said on his podcast. “You can’t hit me, and you can’t take me down. I didn’t think he was going to be able to take me down because he was so slow.”

According to Sean O’Malley, he is frustrated with what happened due to the fact he doesn’t view Marlon Vera as good. His humbled Instagram post was also a joke as he says he is far from humbled.

“We picked the date, we picked the time, and we both walked out. It doesn’t matter what the f**k happens. Whoever wins, how it happens, however they win, wins. He won. It sucks for me, because I lost to someone who I look at as not very good,” O’Malley said. “I look at him, and I’m like, he’s not that good. And I f*****g lost to him. That’s what’s the most frustrating thing. Losing to someone I’m better than. That humble post was a f*****g joke. So for everyone commenting stupid s**t, I’m not humble.”

Although Sean O’Malley lost the fight, he doesn’t take too much stock into it. Instead, he knows by the way Vera celebrated, this was going to be Chito’s biggest win of his career. For himself, he remains adamant he will be a world champion.

“Let’s look at his career in five years, let’s look at mine. I’m going to be f*****g world champion, he’s going to be a f*****g journeyman,” O’Malley concluded. “That’s just what his style is. He wins some, he loses some. He’s slow, but he’s gritty, so he’s going to be able to finish some people after they beat him up for a while. The way his pace was, super slow like that, and I was exploding into shots, I wasn’t gonna get tired and I was just gonna beat his a*s.”

