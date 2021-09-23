Robbie Lawler reacts to Nick Diaz changing their fight to a middleweight bout

Robbie Lawler didn’t seem to mad that Nick Diaz asked for their UFC 266 fight to be at middleweight.

Diaz is set to return to the Octagon in a highly-anticipated rematch against Lawler. Although both men are known for their time as welterweights, on Tuesday, it was revealed their fight was changed to a middleweight fight due to Diaz asking for it. For Lawler, he says he’s a little light but he’s ready to fight.

“I mean I’m ready to go. That’s all that matters,” Lawler said at UFC 266 media day about his fight now being at middleweight (via MMAFighting). “Camp went well and controlling the things I can control… It is what it is. I’m ready to fight. We’re moving forward… Obviously I’m a little light, but I’m strong, I’m fast – I’m ready to fight. I’m going to eat, try to feel comfortable.”

Despite the short notice for the fight being changed weight classes, Robbie Lawler says it isn’t worth it to complain. Instead, he’s rolling with the punches and is just focused on the fight and beating Diaz to get back into the win column.

“I’m just trying to stay calm. There’s no sense in getting all riled up and excited this happened, this is whatever. Just staying relaxed. Camp went well so that’s pretty much what it comes down to. I’m falling back on the work I put in,” Lawler said. “The work I put in went great. My training partner Jason Jackson got me tip-top and ready to go. I’m sharp right now. I’m freaking strong. My coaches did a great job. That’s what I’m falling back on and why I’m not too worried about it. Life is good. (Diaz) comes to fight. He’s going through whatever he’s going through. It is what it is kind of thing. Just show up and fight and that’s kind of the approach I’m taking. Just whatever.”

