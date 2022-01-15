Report | Jake Paul earns $40 million from boxing in 2021

Jake Paul raked in the money from boxing in 2021.

According to Forbes, Paul earned a combined $40 million before taxes from his three boxing victories in 2021. He also made an additional $5 million from his other endeavors, including his videos. He’s the second-highest earning YouTuber on the list.

His pay would have landed him at 20th on last year’s Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, ahead of the only boxer to crack the top 50 of that ranking in Canelo Alvarez, who tied for 48th with an estimated $34 million.

In 2021, Jake Paul had three fights as he started the year off in April with a first-round KO win over Ben Askren in the main event of a Triller pay-per-view. He then inked a deal with Showtime boxing where he fought Tyron Woodley in August and rematched him in December, where he scored a vicious KO win. With the 3-0 year for “The Problem Child”, he improved to 5-0 as a pro and enters 2022 with a ton of hype.

Although Paul was active in 2021, he said he wanted to take several months off and will likely return in the summer. Who he fights in his return is uncertain, but the YouTuber has also talked about transitioning to MMA as well before his career is over.

“I don’t see why if I can do boxing at this high of a level that I couldn’t do MMA at this high of a level,” Paul said to ESPN. “I’m gonna go get coached up by Jav Mendez, Team Khabib. That’s that. They’re down — 100 percent… I’ve gotta go 10-0, 12-0 in boxing first and then I’ll hit that MMA fight.”

Like him or hate him, Paul had a phenomenal 2021 and made a ton of money for his efforts in the squared circle.

