Justin Gaethje opens as underdog in rematch with Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313

By Cole Shelton - February 27, 2025

Justin Gaethje has opened as the betting underdog in his rematch against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313.

Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev

Gaethje was supposed to fight Dan Hooker next Saturday, but he was forced out of the bout due to a hand injury. The UFC moved quickly to find an opponent as Fiziev agreed to step up on short notice to rematch Gaethje of their 2023 fight.

Although Justin Gaethje beat Rafael Fiziev by majority decision in the first fight, he has opened as the underdog for their UFC 313 bout, according to FightOdds.io. In their first fight, Fiziev closed as a -260 favorite while Gaethje was a +175 underdog.

UFC 313 Odds:

Justin Gaethje +125
Rafael Fiziev -145

At the current odds, if you like Gaethje to beat Fiziev, a $100 bet would net you $125 if he gets his hand raised. If you like Fiziev, you would need to bet $145 to win $100.

Justin Gaethje (25-5) is coming off a KO loss to Max Holloway to lose his BMF belt at UFC 300 last April. Before that, Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier to win the BMF belt after he beat Fiziev by majority decision at UFC 286, which was the Fight of the Night. Gaethje is ranked third at lightweight and is 8-5 in the UFC. He’s also the former interim lightweight champ.

Rafael Fiziev (12-3) hasn’t fought since September of 2023 when he tore his knee against Mateusz Gamrot, which was his second-straight loss. Before that, Fiziev lost to Gaethje in a very fan-friendly bout. Fiziev is ranked 11th at lightweight and is 6-3 in the UFC with notable wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Brad Riddell, and Renato Moicano among others.

With Justin Gaethje now facing Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313, the fight card is as follows:

  • Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
  • Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
  • Iasmin Lucindo vs. Amanda Lemos
  • Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
  • King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy
  • Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
  • Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan
  • Ozzy Diaz vs. Djorden Santos
  • Carlos Leal vs. Alex Morono
  • Francis Marshall vs. Mairon Santos
  • Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van
  • Chris Gutierrez vs. TBA

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

Dana White, Donald Trump

REPORT | FBI seeking partnership with the UFC to train field agents

Josh Evanoff - February 27, 2025
Austin Vanderford Nikolay Veretennikov UFC Seattle
UFC

Austin Vanderford opens up on crazy circumstances which led to UFC Seattle debut: "It was just cool"

Josh Evanoff - February 27, 2025

Welterweight contender Austin Vanderford couldn’t be happier to finally be a member of the UFC.

Asu Almabayev
UFC

Asu Almabayev expecting title shot with win over Manel Kape in UFC Vegas 103 main event: "I'm ready!"

Josh Evanoff - February 27, 2025

Asu Almabayev wants a UFC title shot with a victory over Manel Kape on Saturday.

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier believes Conor McGregor could return to the UFC despite long hiatus: "He's addicted to the limelight"

Josh Evanoff - February 27, 2025

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has mixed feelings on Conor McGregor’s return.

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier claims he asked UFC for Justin Gaethje trilogy at UFC 313: "I'm the one who reached out"

Cole Shelton - February 27, 2025

Dustin Poirier says he asked the UFC for the trilogy match against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313.

Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena plans to 'steamroll' Belal Muhammad in UFC 315 title fight

Fernando Quiles - February 27, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan
Justin Gaethje

Arman Tsarukyan denies turning down UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje

Fernando Quiles - February 27, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan is speaking out following claims that he turned down a UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje.

Dana White
UFC

UFC parts ways with five fighters in latest roster purge

Fernando Quiles - February 27, 2025

More UFC roster exits have been revealed at the end of February.

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell
UFC

Chuck Liddell reveals his favorite active UFC champion

Harry Kettle - February 27, 2025

UFC legend Chuck Liddell has revealed who his favorite current UFC world champion is to watch in the Octagon.

Justin Gaethje
Rafael Fiziev

Justin Gaethje’s official replacement for UFC 313 fight revealed

Harry Kettle - February 27, 2025

UFC star Justin Gaethje officially has a replacement for his co-main event at UFC 313 in the wake of Dan Hooker pulling out of the contest.