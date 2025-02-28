Justin Gaethje opens as underdog in rematch with Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313

Justin Gaethje has opened as the betting underdog in his rematch against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313.

Gaethje was supposed to fight Dan Hooker next Saturday, but he was forced out of the bout due to a hand injury. The UFC moved quickly to find an opponent as Fiziev agreed to step up on short notice to rematch Gaethje of their 2023 fight.

Although Justin Gaethje beat Rafael Fiziev by majority decision in the first fight, he has opened as the underdog for their UFC 313 bout, according to FightOdds.io. In their first fight, Fiziev closed as a -260 favorite while Gaethje was a +175 underdog.