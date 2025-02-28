Justin Gaethje opens as underdog in rematch with Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313
Justin Gaethje has opened as the betting underdog in his rematch against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313.
Gaethje was supposed to fight Dan Hooker next Saturday, but he was forced out of the bout due to a hand injury. The UFC moved quickly to find an opponent as Fiziev agreed to step up on short notice to rematch Gaethje of their 2023 fight.
Although Justin Gaethje beat Rafael Fiziev by majority decision in the first fight, he has opened as the underdog for their UFC 313 bout, according to FightOdds.io. In their first fight, Fiziev closed as a -260 favorite while Gaethje was a +175 underdog.
UFC 313 Odds:
Justin Gaethje +125
Rafael Fiziev -145
At the current odds, if you like Gaethje to beat Fiziev, a $100 bet would net you $125 if he gets his hand raised. If you like Fiziev, you would need to bet $145 to win $100.
Justin Gaethje (25-5) is coming off a KO loss to Max Holloway to lose his BMF belt at UFC 300 last April. Before that, Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier to win the BMF belt after he beat Fiziev by majority decision at UFC 286, which was the Fight of the Night. Gaethje is ranked third at lightweight and is 8-5 in the UFC. He’s also the former interim lightweight champ.
Rafael Fiziev (12-3) hasn’t fought since September of 2023 when he tore his knee against Mateusz Gamrot, which was his second-straight loss. Before that, Fiziev lost to Gaethje in a very fan-friendly bout. Fiziev is ranked 11th at lightweight and is 6-3 in the UFC with notable wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Brad Riddell, and Renato Moicano among others.
With Justin Gaethje now facing Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313, the fight card is as follows:
- Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
- Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Iasmin Lucindo vs. Amanda Lemos
- Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
- King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
- Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan
- Ozzy Diaz vs. Djorden Santos
- Carlos Leal vs. Alex Morono
- Francis Marshall vs. Mairon Santos
- Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van
- Chris Gutierrez vs. TBA
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Justin Gaethje UFC