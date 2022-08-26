Rafael dos Anjos says he’s had his “last title run,” lists four potential opponents that would motivate him to fight

Rafael dos Anjos has four names in mind for his next fight.

The Brazilian is coming off a KO loss to Rafael Fiziev which snapped his two-fight winning streak. During the win streak, he beat Renato Moicano in a catchweight bout and beat Paul Felder in his return to 155lbs to make another run at the title.

Yet, after the loss to Fiziev, dos Anjos says that was his last title run so he is now looking for fun fights.

I had my last title run…and now it is time to fight people that motivates me to wake up and train. I have almost eight hours of octagon time…get me a veteran for a change!I would love to fight guys like Jim Miller, Jorge Masvidal or get my rematch with Tony Fergunson or Guida. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 26, 2022

On paper, all four fights make sense as dos Anjos and Miller have been in the UFC forever and are legends of the sport. Masvidal, meanwhile, is a big name that is without an opponent.

As for the other two, both would be rematches as dos Anjos lost to Ferguson by decision in 2016 after losing his lightweight title to Eddie Alvarez. The Brazilian also suffered a submission loss to Clay Guida at UFC 117 in 2010 and like Miller – both are legends and would be a fight many fans would love to see.

Rafael dos Anjos (31-14), as mentioned, is coming off the KO loss to Fiziev and beat Moicano and Felder before that. Prior to the move back down to 155lbs, ‘RDA’ lost back-to-back decisions to Michael Chiesa and Leon Edwards. In his career, he has fought the best of the best like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, Robbie Lawler, Benson Henderson, Anthony Pettis, and countless others.

Who would you like to see Rafael dos Anjos fight next?