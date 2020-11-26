Rachael Ostovich wary that she could be cut with UFC Vegas 15 loss

UFC flyweight star Rachael Ostovich recognizes that she could be cut from the promotion is she comes up short in her next fight.

Ostovich is slated to return to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 15 this weekend when she takes on Gina Mazany. The Hawaiian will enter this fight having not fought since she was submitted by Paige VanZant all the way back in January 2019. That loss, meanwhile, was preceded by a submission loss to Montana De La Rosa.

Riding this lengthy layoff and a tough two-fight losing streak, Ostovich recognizes that her job is not exactly secure heading into her fight with Mazany, and that she could be released from the UFC if she comes up short.

“The plan is to stay in MMA and the UFC,” Ostovich said at the virtual media day for UFC Vegas 15. “I’m not saying this is my last fight, I just think that another loss—three in a row—that won’t be good. I know how that looks, and I’ve seen people get cut for way less. That’s how I look at things.”

While Ostovich recognizes what’s at stake in this matchup, her love for the sport has not diminished, and she’s determined to get back to winning ways this Saturday.

“MMA, I’ve been doing it for ten years, it’s what I love to do,” she said. “If they decide to keep me, even after a loss—which is not gonna happen—I’ll be grateful too. You kind of have to black out the haters. I’m doing what I love to do in the best show in the world.”

Rachael Ostovich, who previously competed in Invicta, is currently 4-5 as a professional mixed martial artist. Do you think she can protect her UFC roster spot with a big victory in Las Vegas this weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.