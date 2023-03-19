Pros react to Anderson Silva’s UFC Hall of Fame induction: “My favorite fighter!”

Anderson Silva is going into the UFC Hall of Fame and pros within the MMA community have given “The Spider” his flowers.

During the UFC 286 broadcast, it was announced that Silva will be inducted into the Pioneer Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame. The general consensus was that Silva’s induction was inevitable, but it is happening far sooner than many expected given he wasn’t exactly handed a gracious exit from the company back in late 2020.

Silva’s accomplishments, such as being the longest reigning UFC Middleweight Champion in the promotion’s history, has earned him Hall of Fame honors. Some pros took to social media to congratulate Silva on becoming an inductee.

One of the most beautiful fighters to watch in combat sports history. Pure art. Pure class 🐐🕷️ @SpiderAnderson https://t.co/ED89nbOvOh — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 18, 2023

Congratulations OG and thank you for sharing your greatness with us!!! Absolutely the GOAT and one of the greatest inspirations in mma history!!! @SpiderAnderson #HOF — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 18, 2023

Congrats to one of the greatest, most exciting fighters of all time @SpiderAnderson 💯 #UFC286 #HOF — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 18, 2023

Silva held onto the UFC Middleweight Championship for nearly 2,500 days. During that historic title reign, “The Spider” had 10 successful title defenses. The only fighter to top Silva’s successful title defense record in the UFC was Demetrious Johnson with 11.

Throughout his pro MMA career, Silva defeated the likes of Dan Henderson, Forrest Griffin, Rich Franklin, Vitor Belfort, Demian Maia, and Chael Sonnen to name a few. “The Spider” is tied with Thiago Santos and Uriah Hall for the most knockouts in the UFC middleweight division with eight.

He also officially holds the record for longest UFC winning streak at 16. For those wondering why Jon Jones doesn’t hold the record, his 2017 No Contest against Daniel Cormier stopped his winning streak at 13.

Silva may be done as an active member of the UFC roster, but he hasn’t stopped fighting. His most recent outing was a boxing match with Jake Paul back in October 2022.