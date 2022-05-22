Pros react after Ketlen Vieira defeats Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 55

By
Chris Taylor
-
Holly Holm, Ketlen Vieira, UFC Vegas 55

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 55 event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout between Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira.

Holm (14-6 MMA), the UFC’s former bantamweight champion, was returning to action for the first in over eighteen months this evening. ‘The Preachers Daughter’ entered the contest on a two-fight winning steak, this after scoring decision wins over Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana in her previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Ketlen Vieira (13-2 MMA) had most recently competed back in November of 2021, where she scored a unanimous decision win over former title holder Miesha Tate. The Brazilian standout had gone 6-2 since joining the UFC ranks in 2016 ahead of tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 55 main event resulted in a back and forth twenty-five minute affair. Holly Holm found most of her success in the clinch, but even dropped Ketlen Vieira with a side kick during the fight. However, the Brazilian appeared to get off the harder blows throughout the course of the fight and that seemingly swayed two of the judges in attendance to score the bout in her favor.

Official UFC Vegas 55 Result: Ketlen Vieira def. Holly Holm by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 47-48)

Check out how the pros reacted to tonight’s ‘Holm vs. Vieira’ main event below:

Post-fight reactions to Ketlen Vieira defeating Holly Holm in the main event of UFC Vegas 55:

Who would you like to see Ketlen Vieira fight next following her split decision victory over Holly Holm this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments.

