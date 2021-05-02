Pros react after Jiri Prochazka KO’s Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25

By
Chris Taylor
-
Jiri Prochazka Dominick Reyes KO
Jiri Prochazka Dominick Reyes KO (via @UFC_CA on Twitter)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 event was headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring former division title challenger Dominick Reyes taking on Jiri Prochazka.

Reyes (12-3 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he squared off with Prochazka this evening. ‘The Devestator’ had suffered back-to-back title fight losses to Jan Blachowicz and Jon Jones in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, Dominick Reyes had gone a perfect 12-0 in his MMA career, which included a nasty knockout win over Chris Weidman.

Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 main event riding an eleven-fight winning streak. The former RIZIN champion had made his Octagon debut back at UFC 251, where he earned a second round knockout victory over former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir.

Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka via Twitter

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Jiri Prochazka was seemingly getting the better of the standup in round one, but ‘The Devastator’ landed some hard shots of his own. Then, in the second round, the Czech fighter had Reyes backing up and proceeded to landing a brutal spinning elbow that put the American down for good.

Official UFC Vegas 25 Result: Jiri Prochazka def. Dominick Reyes via KO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Prochazka defeating Reyes below:

Post-fight reactions to Jiri Prochazka knocking out Dominick Reyes:

Who would you like to see Jiri Prochazka fight next following his KO victory over Dominick Reyes this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM