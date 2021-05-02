Pros react after Jiri Prochazka KO’s Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 event was headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring former division title challenger Dominick Reyes taking on Jiri Prochazka.

Reyes (12-3 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he squared off with Prochazka this evening. ‘The Devestator’ had suffered back-to-back title fight losses to Jan Blachowicz and Jon Jones in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, Dominick Reyes had gone a perfect 12-0 in his MMA career, which included a nasty knockout win over Chris Weidman.

Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 main event riding an eleven-fight winning streak. The former RIZIN champion had made his Octagon debut back at UFC 251, where he earned a second round knockout victory over former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Jiri Prochazka was seemingly getting the better of the standup in round one, but ‘The Devastator’ landed some hard shots of his own. Then, in the second round, the Czech fighter had Reyes backing up and proceeded to landing a brutal spinning elbow that put the American down for good.

Official UFC Vegas 25 Result: Jiri Prochazka def. Dominick Reyes via KO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Prochazka defeating Reyes below:

I’m getting Tong Po dangerous vibes!! #UFCVegas25 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 2, 2021

New era samurai — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) May 2, 2021

Oh man!! I don’t wanna look away during this fight!!! #UFCVegas25 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 2, 2021

What a WILD first round!! Jesus! More please! 🙌🏾🥳 #UFCVegas25 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 2, 2021

Prochazka has been fidgeting with his right wrist throughout the fight so far. Not sure if it’s hurt from the kicks or just something he does. #UFCVegas25 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 2, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Jiri Prochazka knocking out Dominick Reyes:

That was a bad one. 😱 #UFCVegas25 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 2, 2021

Ok I know what my next hairstyle plan is. #UFCVegas25 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) May 2, 2021

Dude was on a mission ! — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) May 2, 2021

That dude legit! True contender for the 205 belt. — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) May 2, 2021

Spinning back elbow knockout 😳😳🤯 — Billy Q (@BillyQMMA) May 2, 2021

What a finish wow!!!! 😯 #UFCVegas25 — Mallory Martin (@MalloryyMartin) May 2, 2021

This dude Prochazka is like a avalanche going downhill. He just blitzes these dudes. He uses his cardio as a weapon , has a fantastic chin and great finishing instincts. I’m very excited about this dude! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 2, 2021

Damnnnn that was madness 👊🏿🤯 #UFCVegas25 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 2, 2021

Damn good luck to you guys at 205 Prochazka sheesh @ufc — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) May 2, 2021

Who would you like to see Jiri Prochazka fight next following his KO victory over Dominick Reyes this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!