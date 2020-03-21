Photo | Darren Till has been packing on the pounds during quarantine

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till is apparently packing on the pounds during quarantine, showing off a picture of his bulging stomach on social media.

Till was one of the biggest welterweights in the UFC but had difficulty making the weight and was forced to move up to middleweight after struggling to shave the weight. In his debut at 185lbs, he was able to edge out a split decision over top contender Kelvin Gastelum.

We all assumed that Till would be maxing out as a middleweight, but in his latest photos posted to social media, it appears that Till could be jumping up a weight class — or two. Take a look at Till’s most recent photo posted to his Instagram.

Darren Till: Current state of affairs ! Multipack of Jaffa cakes, 2 bags of Haribo, Doritos W dip, 4 pack of chocolate eclairs & 2 Five Guys burgers. Honestly… I can’t be assed seeing anymore of these workout at home videos, use are all boring the life out of me & ur workouts aren’t worth a wank. This is probs what 99% of the U.K are doing anyways!! #FiveGuysIsLife

Like most of the world, Till is holed up at home and can’t go to the gym in order to work out. Not being able to get his workouts in plus all the food he’s been eating and it’s no surprise to see the Brit looking a bit pudgy.

Of course, once the quarantine is lifted and Till is able to go about his regular life, look for him to get fit again and return to the middleweight division. He’s been tabbed to fight Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Dublin later this summer, and as long as the quarantine doesn’t last longer than expected that should be a huge fight for the UFC.

How excited are you for Darren Till vs. Robert Whittaker?