Petr Yan says it’s ‘obvious’ Henry Cejudo is ducking him

Top contender Petr Yan says that it’s obvious UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo is ducking him and has no interest in fighting him anytime soon.

Cejudo knocked out Urijah Faber at UFC 245 for his biggest win to date. On the same card, Marlon Moraes defeated Jose Aldo via split decision. However, the decision was extremely controversial, with UFC president Dana White saying that he thought Aldo won. Cejudo also thought Aldo won and is chasing a fight with the Brazilian legend despite the fact he is riding a two-fight losing skid at the moment.

Yan has not been shying in voicing his displeasure for Cejudo’s seeming lack of interest in a potential fight against him. In a new social media post, Yan once again fired back at Cejudo, accusing the champ of ducking him. Here’s what Cejudo wrote on Twitter.

Don’t let him fool you, it doesn’t matter who @HenryCejudo fights he is not selling 1 million PPV’s. He is not a draw, there is no ‘money’ fights for him. If he want to make money he just need to be part of Khabib vs. Ferguson card or another big card, that’s it pic.twitter.com/rmxALDMU5m — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) January 2, 2020

In the post, the following message was written.

“I think it’s pretty obvious he is ducking me and doing everything he can to avoid fighting me. All this talk about him wanting a bigger name is bullsh*t, he just wants easier fight for himself.” – Petr Yan

It remains to be seen if Yan will get the title shot or if the UFC will give it to Aldo like Cejudo wants. Yan, though, deserves the title shot based on merit as he’s a perfect 6-0 in the UFC and riding a nine-fight win streak overall. But we all know the UFC is all about booking money fights first, so don’t be surprised if Aldo gets it based on his name value, even though he doesn’t have as strong a case as Yan.

Do you agree with these comments from Petr Yan?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/3/2020.