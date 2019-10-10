Paul Felder calls out Dan Hooker in a very creative way

UFC lightweight Paul Felder has called out fellow top-10 contender Dan Hooker for a fight, and he did so in a very creative way.

“The Irish Dragon” took to Twitter to shoot his shot. Here’s what Felder said.

“Hey there, looking for a fight?”

It’s a great Tweet by Felder as he’s getting fans talking about this potential matchup between two of the top-10 ranked lightweights in the UFC.

Felder is coming off of a controversial split decision win over Edson Barboza in the co-main event of UFC 242 which bumped him to the No. 6 spot in the division. Felder has won two fights in a row and five of his last six fights overall. He holds a strong 9-4 overall record inside the Octagon.

As for Hooker, he’s coming off of a very dominant decision win over Al Iaquinta in the co-main event of UFC 243. The win bumped Hooker to the No. 7 overall ranking in the lightweight division. Like Felder, Hooker is also on a two-fight win streak. He’s won six of his last seven fights overall since moving up to the lightweight division. Overall, Hooker holds a record of 9-4 in the Octagon, identical to Felder.

On the surface, this is a matchup that makes a lot of sense. It’s two striking-based fighters who are literally ranked next to each other in the division and both men have the same UFC record. Both men just won fights on co-main events of PPVs, and both men are on two fight win streaks. It would be a very exciting fight if it does happen.

That being said, Felder’s last opponent Barboza wants to fight him in a trilogy fight, and Hooker wants to fight Dustin Poirier or Justin Gaethje. It will ultimately come down to timing and what the UFC matchmakers want to do as far as potential matchups go, but regardless of how they decide to do the matchups, fans are in store for some great fights.

