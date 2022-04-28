Paddy Pimblett shares his thoughts on a potential UFC fight with Logan Paul: “I think I’d submit him quite easily and quite quickly”

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has responded to a recent callout from Logan Paul by insisting he’d submit the YouTube sensation.

While he may only be 2-0 since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has already turned into one of the biggest names in the promotion. His ability to market himself and showcase his personality has made him quite a popular figure, especially when you see the manner in which he secured his two wins with a knockout and a submission to his name.

Now, many are expecting to see him on the UFC’s second UK card of the year which will apparently go down on July 23.

Before that, though, Pimblett had to respond to a challenge put out there by YouTuber Logan Paul.

“He knows who the boy is don’t he? He knows we’ll put bums on seats lad. I can’t see him mentioning anybody else. I know he’s a lot bigger than me like but I don’t think it really matters, to be honest. I think I’d submit him quite easily and quite quickly,” Pimblett said.

“You never know, anything can happen in a fight, but if Logan Paul ever does want the fight lad, I’m open to hearing what numbers he’s coming at us with.”

It’s a fight that would get a lot of hate, but you can bet it’d be entertaining for as long as it lasts.

