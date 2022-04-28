Jake Paul calls out “pussies” Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal for hiding behind UFC contracts: “Let’s see if you’re really about that or if you’re just talking”

By
Harry Kettle
-
Jake paul
Image Credit: Showtime Boxing

Jake Paul let the likes of Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal know how he feels about them during a big rant earlier this week.

The Jake Paul lottery is well and truly underway with a parade of fighters attempting to coax him into a fight. In a similar manner to what happens with Conor McGregor in mixed martial arts, everyone knows that Jake Paul is one of the biggest money fights available in professional boxing. A lot of folks don’t like that, but it’s true.

Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal have been among the list of fighters going after him and during a media scrum for Amanda Serrano’s fight against Katie Taylor this weekend, ‘The Problem Child’ unleashed on a few of his rivals in a big way.

“I also think it’s a silly callout [Bisping],” Paul said. “That’s an easy fight for me, it’s a one-round fight, he’s an old guy. Here’s the thing about me, if someone talks s***, I have to f*** them up. I have a f***ing problem. If someone talks s***, let’s f***ing settle it in the ring. Let’s see if you’re really about that or if you’re just talking on Twitter. You feel me?”

“So these guys — these ‘UFC champions’ — who think they’re so tough, I’ll beat the f*** out of all of them and I got time,” he continued. “I got time to do it, I’m young. So any of them can come and get it as fast as we get these deals done, I’ll knock them all out. Bisping wants to talk s***? Cool. Let’s get in the ring, motherf***er. You p***y. If anyone wants to talk s***, get in the f***ing ring, p***y. [Jorge] Masvidal, you p***y. All these guys are all talk, they’re cap, and their dad Dana [White] f***ing owns them. They’re a bunch of f***ing p***ies that have to hide behind the f***ing contract.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you think Jake Paul will fight either Michael Bisping or Jorge Masvidal?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

