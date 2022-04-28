Sean O’Malley believes Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury botched their in-ring confrontation: “At least fake it”

UFC star Sean O’Malley believes Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury could’ve done more with their in-ring confrontation.

Last Saturday night, Tyson Fury knocked Dillian Whyte out in the sixth round of their Wembley showdown. In the immediate aftermath of the fight, Fury welcomed UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou into the ring in order to promote a potential crossover fight between them in the future.

The pair seemed to be quite amicable with one another during their chat and while some found it entertaining, Sean O’Malley feels like they missed an opportunity.

“Didn’t Francis get in the ring and s***? I know like, it’s hard, I’d rather watch people have beef, or at least fake it.”

Francis Ngannou knows just how much money there is to be made from a meeting with Tyson Fury, but he can’t pretend to be someone he’s not. ‘The Predator’ can be cocky when he needs to be but for the most part, he’s quite a respectful individual.

Regardless of whether or not they’re at each other’s throats, we’re quite confident in saying that a lot of people would pay to see this collision.

If we do see Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury square off in the boxing ring, how many PPVs will it sell worldwide?

