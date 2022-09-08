Nate Diaz says he “gave up” on preparing for Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 279: “Whatever. Beat me.”

Nate Diaz has given up on preparing for Khamzat Chimaev ahead of their main event clash at UFC 279.

For the longest time, Diaz has been wanting to fight out his UFC contract but the promotion wasn’t willing to give him the fights he wanted. He then got booked to headline UFC 279 against Khamzat Chimaev in a fight he says he didn’t want and still doesn’t want.

“I’m the champion of all the UFC, put together, I don’t give a f*ck. What they got me doing right now is acting like I called for this fight, which I didn’t call for, and I don’t want, didn’t want and still don’t want but I don’t give a f*ck,” Diaz said to ESPN. “I’ll fight anybody. Pressure is on him, he better finish me. He’s the new killer in town, you know what I’m saying? Pressure is on me because I better not get finished by the new killer in town. They’re saying he’s the best in town, if I whoop his a*s, they’re going to say oh, he’s not the best in town.”

With Nate Diaz not wanting this fight, he says he didn’t prepare for it and doesn’t care anymore as he tells Khamzat Chimaev to beat him on Saturday.

“Yeah, for sure, so I just gave up on preparing. Whatever. Beat me,” Diaz said at UFC 279 media day on Wednesday.

According to Nate Diaz, the sole reason for taking this fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 is to get out of his contract and move onto new things.

“I think that I have been stuck in the cage for a long time and I got to do what I got to do to get the f**k out,” Diaz concluded. “Whether it’s fighting the toughest guy or whatever you wanna make of him or call him, or anybody. I’m just ready to rock and roll.”

What do you make of Nate Diaz saying he gave up preparing for Khamzat Chimaev?

