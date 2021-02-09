Nate Diaz says he created blueprint for Floyd Mayweather’s win over Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz says he created the blueprint for defeating Conor McGregor, and that Floyd Mayweather followed that blueprint in his boxing match with the Irishman.

Diaz defeated McGregor by second-round submission in a welterweight fight in 2016. It was McGregor’s first setback in the UFC.

Since then, McGregor has lost twice more in the Octagon, tapping out to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, and succumbing to punches from Dustin Poirier last month. He was also stopped by a volley of 10th-round punches in a 2017 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of ESPN recently, Diaz took credit for creating the blueprint for beating McGregor, and suggested that Mayweather used that blueprint to beat McGregor in their boxing match.

One-on-one with @NateDiaz209. His first interview in well over a year. We talked: * What happened to the Masvidal rematch?

* Who he want next

* His desire to fight 2-4 times in 2021

* Poirier-McGregor 2 thoughts

* Jake Paul’s callout And more. Enjoy! https://t.co/zihuRs61iq — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 9, 2021

“I thought he did horribly [against Mayweather],” Diaz said (via Mirror). “I thought he did everything that I and the other boxers thought he would do: He went in there, punched himself out and got knocked out. He didn’t learn from what happened when I fought him.

“Floyd Mayweather watched the blueprint on how to beat him,” Diaz added. “When the fight started, that’s what he did, he made [McGregor] punch himself out, because that’s not how Mayweather fights. He’d read up on him like I read up on him.

“I didn’t think Conor did a good job at all,” Diaz added. “He’d just lost to me like that and Floyd went out here and pushed the pace and Conor took the bait. Conor did that with me, that’s what first exposed him, then he did it with Mayweather.”

Nate Diaz hasn’t fought since 2019, when he was defeated by Jorge Masvidal at welterweight. That being said, UFC President Dana White claims to be working on a fight for him, and Diaz himself has expressed interest in fighting lightweight stars Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira.

What do you think of Diaz’s comments about Conor McGregor?