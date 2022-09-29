Nate Diaz responds after Conor McGregor threatens to smash his jaw in: “Why are you acting like you can still fight?”

The Nate Diaz / Conor McGregor rivalry rolls on. It’s been more than six years since the pair last fought, but the rivals are still trading barbs on twitter and threatening to come to blows once more.

Diaz has clapped back at the Irishman after McGregor tweeted,

“Stay out of my acting game I’ll smash your face in.”

Diaz alluded to ‘The Notorious’s’ lack of action in recent times and wrote,

“Why are you acting like you can still fight. Actor.”

The Conor and Nate rivalry reignites over… acting 😬 pic.twitter.com/7UccH3tOdJ — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 29, 2022

McGregor has been on hiatus from the Octagon since breaking his foot during his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. There have been subsequent rumours of the Dubliner taking on Floyd Mayweather in a rerun of their money-spinning boxing match that took place in 2017. The former champ champ has also been linked to fighting Charles Oliveira with the Brazilian openly courting a bout with the Crumlin-born megastar.

Diaz recently departed from the UFC after fighting out the last match of his deal against Tony Ferguson. According to his twitter, the Stockton legend will be focussing on the sweet science and wrote,

“Stay clean Stay focussed Stay strong…. Boxing debut coming soon.”

Stay clean

Stay focussed

Stay strong…. Boxing debut coming soon 🥊 — Nathan Diaz Translater (@NTranslater) September 28, 2022

The 37-year-old may have his sights dialled towards the squared circle for the time being, but admitted earlier this month that he’s still keen as ever to settle his long-running McGregor dispute by doing the trilogy.

“I would love to fight him for the third time,” Diaz told reporters on September 11th. “I’ve wanted to the whole time. They put Conor on a big pedestal and he made a lot of sh** happen for a lot of different people in the fight game. Also the UFC as a team did. They made all that happen. There’s no doubt in my mind that me and him are going to finish that off and that’s for sure one of my biggest goals,” added the former UFC lightweight title challenger.

Nate Diaz on a potential trilogy fight with Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/4awrSFEvke — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 11, 2022

Diaz pulled off an iconic upset during his first meeting with McGregor when he submitted him at UFC 196. The 34-year-old avenged that loss when he took the unanimous decision win at UFC 202 in what still remains one the second highest-selling UFC Pay-per-view of all-time 1,6500 buys.

The McGregor vs Diaz trilogy will no doubt be a blockbuster affair, but with neither man getting any younger, fans will no doubt hope it happens sooner rather than later.

When do you think this fight will finally happen, if at all?

