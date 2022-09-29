Darren Till believes he has the tools to defeat Bo Nickal: “Drive the left hand through his skull”

Darren Till was glued to Dana White’s Contender Series, like many UFC fans. With that being said, Bo Nickal was the star of the season finale, as he only needed 52 seconds to finish Donovan Beard via triangle choke in the night’s featured attraction. This left White no choice but to sign the 26-year-old phenomenon.

Nickal (3-0) was an All-American wrestler and NCAA standout at Penn State. He has only competed in professional MMA since June and has already made a name for himself in such a short period. It’s safe to assume that he is one of the most sought-after UFC prospects ever, as he competes in the middleweight division and trains out of one of American Top Team’s gyms in Happy Valley, PA.

- Advertisementss -

Till (18-4-1) is a former UFC welterweight title challenger who last fought in Sept. 2021 against Derek Brunson before losing by third-round rear-naked-choke. Although Till has a middleweight bout booked against Dricus Du Plesis for UFC 282 in December, this didn’t stop the England native from taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on the promotion’s signing of Nickal, including how a potential fight between the pair would play out.

Bo nickal is looking good, be good to meet up with him in the future in the octagon. Drive the left hand through his skull… 🥷 — D (@darrentill2) September 28, 2022

- Advertisement -

“Bo [Nickal] is looking good, be good to meet up with him in the future in the [Octagon]. Drive the left hand through his skull,” Till wrote in a tweet.

Till proceeded to go after a replier in his mentions, who was critical of his record when it came to his last five Octagon appearances.

Nonetheless, however, Till is in search of a win to get his career back on track while Nickal will look to start off his UFC journey on the right foot after two fast finishes in Las Vegas, NV.

Will Darren Till and Bo Nickal ever trade shots in the cage one day? Let us know in the comments section below, Penn Nation.

- Advertisement -