Michael Page open to facing fellow UFC 319 winner: ‘That’s a great fight’

Michael Page wouldn’t mind throwing leather with another UFC 319 winner.

Page competed on the main card of UFC 319 this past Saturday. He went one-on-one with Jared Cannonier in a battle of seasoned veterans. While Cannonier had the edge in terms of middleweight experience, Page was elusive for the majority of the fight. Cannonier had success late, but he ultimately dropped a unanimous decision.

Also featured on the main card of UFC 319 was a welterweight collision between Carlos Prates and Geoff Neal. Prates landed a spinning back elbow that slept Neal with just one second to spare in the opening frame.

Page, who has been leaning towards returning to the 170-pound weight class, spoke to reporters during the post-fight press conference. When asked about a potential showdown with Prates, “MVP” sounded gung-ho over the idea (via MMAMania).

“One hundred percent,” Page said. “You’re not hitting me with that spinning elbow, I’ll tell you that now. That’s a great fight, and those are the kind of fights I want. Those are the fights I’m courting on. If he’s happy, I’m happy to put my hand up.”

Prates has been pounding the table for a spot on the UFC Rio card on Oct. 11. Page wouldn’t mind traveling to enemy territory.

“I would love to go to Brazil,” Page said. “I’ve had fans in Brazil for many, many years. I remember being called the U.K. Anderson Silva, which is a massive compliment. I have a massive load of fans in Brazil and still haven’t managed to get over there yet so I’d definitely love to be over there.”

Page’s last two fights have been contested at middleweight. While he’s found success at 185 pounds, Page is only seeking high-profile bouts if he expects to keep fighting in the weight class. Time will tell if Page vs. Prates is a fight that is on the radar of UFC matchmakers.