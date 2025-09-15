Lerone Murphy goes off on suggested UFC title eliminator between Aljamain Sterling and Diego Lopes

Lerone Murphy heard a suggestion to have Aljamain Sterling and Diego Lopes fight in a title eliminator and he will have none of it.

Murphy believes he has earned the right to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC Featherweight Championship. Murphy delivered a spectacular spinning back elbow knockout in his bout with Aaron Pico back in August. Volkanovski was impressed by Murphy’s outing and agreed that the two should meet with the 145-pound gold at stake.

Meanwhile, Sterling has an idea for a No. 1 contender bout against Lopes. Murphy isn’t a fan of that idea at all, and he doesn’t even believe “Funkmaster” should be in the 145-pound title picture.

How is aljos name even in the mix😂. I’m confused. Bros 2-2 in his last 4 fights. He was a good bantamweight but an average featherweight. ONLY 1 name makes sense and that is LERONE MURPHY — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) September 15, 2025

Murphy also thinks it might be too soon for Lopes to get another title fight against Volkanovski.

Diego done amazing against silva but not much changes in a rematch against volk. The people want to see new match ups. I’m 17-0 for a reason. ITS MY TIME! — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) September 15, 2025

Murphy has defeated the likes of Josh Emmett, Dan Ige, and Edson Barboza. “The Miracle” believes momentum is on his side and he hopes to be offered a title opportunity soon. Volkanovski has said that his next opponent remains up in the air.

There’s also Movsar Evloev, who many believe should be the No. 1 contender, but he is recovering from an injury. What the UFC matchmakers ultimately decide to do will be a story to watch in the coming weeks.

Volkanovski is in his second reign as the UFC Featherweight Champion. He captured the gold a second time by defeating Lopes via unanimous decision back in April. The title had been vacated by Ilia Topuria.