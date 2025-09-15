Lerone Murphy goes off on suggested UFC title eliminator between Aljamain Sterling and Diego Lopes

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 15, 2025
Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy heard a suggestion to have Aljamain Sterling and Diego Lopes fight in a title eliminator and he will have none of it.

Murphy believes he has earned the right to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC Featherweight Championship. Murphy delivered a spectacular spinning back elbow knockout in his bout with Aaron Pico back in August. Volkanovski was impressed by Murphy’s outing and agreed that the two should meet with the 145-pound gold at stake.

Meanwhile, Sterling has an idea for a No. 1 contender bout against Lopes. Murphy isn’t a fan of that idea at all, and he doesn’t even believe “Funkmaster” should be in the 145-pound title picture.

“How is aljos name even in the mix? I’m confused. Bros 2-2 in his last 4 fights. He was a good bantamweight but an average featherweight. ONLY 1 name makes sense and that is LERONE MURPHY.”

Murphy also thinks it might be too soon for Lopes to get another title fight against Volkanovski.

“Diego done amazing against silva but not much changes in a rematch against volk. The people want to see new match ups. I’m 17-0 for a reason. ITS MY TIME!”

Murphy has defeated the likes of Josh Emmett, Dan Ige, and Edson Barboza. “The Miracle” believes momentum is on his side and he hopes to be offered a title opportunity soon. Volkanovski has said that his next opponent remains up in the air.

There’s also Movsar Evloev, who many believe should be the No. 1 contender, but he is recovering from an injury. What the UFC matchmakers ultimately decide to do will be a story to watch in the coming weeks.

Volkanovski is in his second reign as the UFC Featherweight Champion. He captured the gold a second time by defeating Lopes via unanimous decision back in April. The title had been vacated by Ilia Topuria.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Diego Lopes Lerone Murphy UFC

