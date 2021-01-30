Michael Chiesa takes aim at Mario Yamasaki following news of his return to MMA refereeing

Michael Chiesa took aim at Mario Yamasaki after the controversial referee announced his plans to return to mixed martial arts.

Yamasaki has not worked as a referee since February of 2018, when he was on duty for a Fight Night in Belem, Brazil. Mario was the subject of much controversy that night, after he allowed Priscila Cachoeira to absorb a ton of unnecessary punishment in her bout with future UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Surging UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa (18-4 MMA) has experienced the wrath of Mario Yamasaki in the past when a premature stoppage resulted in a technical submission loss to Kevin Lee. Immediately following the controversial fight ending ‘Maverick’ blasted Yamasaki suggesting he should be “f*cking fired”.

Despite his controversial past Mario Yamasaki recently announced that he plans on returning to MMA as a referee.

“I’m waiting for the pandemic to be over so I start applying to the athletic commissions again,” Yamasaki told MMA Fighting, adding that he plans to enrol in an online judging course promoted by the California State Athletic Commission so he’s able to catch up on everything that’s changed during his hiatus.

“I’ll go back to refereeing as soon as possible,” he added. “Maybe not in the UFC, but Bellator, PFL, Shooto, other promotions, so I can be in the sport. It will be up to the athletic commissions to accept me back and license me and start giving me fights to referee.”

That news clearly did not sit well with Michael Chiesa, who sent out the following message to the veteran referee on Twitter.

“The sport is better off without you officiating @yamasakimma.” – Chiesa wrote.

‘Maverick’ was last seen in action nine days ago where he earned a dominant decision win over Neil Magny on Fight Island. That victory improved his current win streak to four in a row, as he had previously earned wins over Carlos Condit, Diego Sanchez and Rafael dos Anjos.

