Video | Dustin Poirier’s wife pays a visit to Conor McGregor’s locker room following UFC 257

Dustin Poirier’s wife Jolie paid a visit to Conor McGregor’s locker room immediately following the Irishman’s loss to her husband.

Poirier and McGregor squared off for a second time in the main event of UFC 257, this after ‘Notorious’ had emerged victorious by way of first round TKO in their first encounter in 2014.

‘The Diamond’ was able to exact his revenge in Saturday’s rematch in Abu Dhabi, finishing Conor McGregor with punches in the second round. The victory served as Dustin Poirier’s second in a row, as he had previously defeated Dan Hooker by way of decision.

Immediately after celebrating her husband’s sensational win in the Octagon, Jolie Poirier paid a visit to the locker room of Conor McGregor.

As seen in the “UFC 257: The Thrill and the Agony” video below, Jolie thanked Conor for his $500,000 donation to The Good Fight Foundation.

Dustin Poirier (27-6 MMA) has a number of options for his next Octagon appearance. ‘The Diamond’ has received callouts from Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira since scoring his stunning finish of ‘Notorious’.

As for Conor McGregor (22-5 MMA), the former two-division UFC champion is already “back on the horse” following his first career knockout loss. The Irish star says he plans to fight again soon and a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier is not out of the realm of possibility.

Poirier himself has said that he would be willing to do a third fight with McGregor next, this if the bout has the vacant UFC lightweight title on the line.

Prior to his setback to ‘The Diamond’, McGregor was coming off a stunning knockout victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

