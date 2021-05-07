Michael Bisping slams Floyd, Paul, ‘Dildo’ Danis and all the other “idiots” who turned the honorable sport of fighting into a “circus act”

Michael Bisping has taken a shot at several current and former fighters for turning combat sports into what he calls a “circus act”.

Many MMA and boxing fans have been split on whether or not they actually like the direction of travel with respect to the “celebrity boxing” that we’ve seen in the last few years. There’s a morbid curiosity amongst some, whereas others want to kill it before it can go even further.

Bisping, on the other hand, appears to have made his stance on the whole situation pretty clear thanks to the following tweets.

What a fucking joke. Between Floyd , Paul, dildo Dannis and all the other idiots. they turned the honorable sport of fighting into a fucking circus act. Well done to the ufc. Outside of a few boxing fights, it’s The last true arena for legitimate combat sports. https://t.co/u5kJPNYZDK — michael (@bisping) May 7, 2021

They should all be seriously ashamed of themselves. Floyd especially. Get a little fucking respect for yourself. https://t.co/eFwfZfAo2T — michael (@bisping) May 7, 2021

“What a f***ing joke. Between Floyd , Paul, dildo Dannis and all the other idiots. they turned the honorable sport of fighting into a fucking circus act. Well done to the ufc. Outside of a few boxing fights, it’s The last true arena for legitimate combat sports.”

“They should all be seriously ashamed of themselves. Floyd especially. Get a little f***ing respect for yourself.”

Bisping recently revealed that he had been offered a deal by Jake Paul’s team for a fight.

“I got offered a contract. It wasn’t enough money. They made an offer and it was some decent cash. But, if I’m going to make a fool out of myself by boxing a YouTuber, then I’d want a bit more for that. I’m not going to come out of retirement, but that’s essentially free money to me. If the number was big enough, then I’d be a fool not to go and pick up that money,” Bisping said.

“But I wasn’t pursuing it. And I think if anything, I think Jake was very clever. I think he just used me to try and make it seem like he was looking for real challenges. Because we got sent an offer and we countered with more than double. And we never heard anything again, and then we got the news that he’s fighting Ben Askren.”

Would Michael Bisping beat Jake Paul in a boxing match? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!