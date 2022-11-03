x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » MMA News » UFC » Michael Bisping shares prediction for “The peopl...
MMA NewsMichael BispingMichael ChandlerUFCUFC 281

Michael Bisping shares prediction for “The people’s main event” at UFC 281: “He has been shown to be a little bit chinny”

Susan Cox

Michael Bisping is sharing his prediction for ‘The people’s main event’ between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier at UFC 281.

UFC 281 takes place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

- Advertisement -

The middleweight main event with feature Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA). The co-main event sees Carla Esparza (20-6 MMA) vs Weili Zhang (22-3 MMA) in the women’s strawweight match-up.

On the ticket, in a lightweight bout, Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) will take on Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA), each trying to make a claim for their shot at the lightweight title.

- Advertisement -

Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler

Poirier, 33, last fought back in December of 2021 where he went down to defeat against Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA). Prior to that loss, ‘The Diamond’ had scored back-to-back wins against Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) at UFC 264 and UFC 257 respectively.

Chandler, 36, comes into the Octagon having defeated Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA) in May of this year at UFC 274. Prior to that victory, ‘Iron’ had lost two in a row to Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) and Charles Oliveira.

According to Michael Bisping, he has made his prediction as to who will be the lightweight winner at UFC 281.

- Advertisement -

‘The Count’, speaking on his YouTube channel, discussed the lightweight clash between Poirier and Chandler:

“A fight that I think should be labelled as the people’s main event is Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler…Poirier is obviously looking for the TKO but Michael Chandler is very tough, however, he has been dropped. He got dropped off Tony Ferguson, he got dropped off Charles Oliveira. He has been shown to be a little bit chinny…I think he (Dustin Poirier) can put Michael Chandler away.”

Quotes via: Sportskeeda MMA

So, there you have it, Michael Bisping is picking Dustin Poirier for the win.

Do you agree with Bisping that Poirier can put Michael Chandler away at UFC 281?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleTJ Dillashaw explains why he feels Aljamain Sterling is still the “most beatable champion” despite loss at UFC 280
Next articleDan Hooker still confident he can become UFC champion despite losing skid: “Nothing else interests me except having the belt”

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy