Michael Bisping shares prediction for “The people’s main event” at UFC 281: “He has been shown to be a little bit chinny”

Michael Bisping is sharing his prediction for ‘The people’s main event’ between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier at UFC 281.

UFC 281 takes place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

- Advertisement -

The middleweight main event with feature Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA). The co-main event sees Carla Esparza (20-6 MMA) vs Weili Zhang (22-3 MMA) in the women’s strawweight match-up.

On the ticket, in a lightweight bout, Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) will take on Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA), each trying to make a claim for their shot at the lightweight title.

- Advertisement -

Poirier, 33, last fought back in December of 2021 where he went down to defeat against Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA). Prior to that loss, ‘The Diamond’ had scored back-to-back wins against Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) at UFC 264 and UFC 257 respectively.

Chandler, 36, comes into the Octagon having defeated Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA) in May of this year at UFC 274. Prior to that victory, ‘Iron’ had lost two in a row to Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) and Charles Oliveira.

According to Michael Bisping, he has made his prediction as to who will be the lightweight winner at UFC 281.

- Advertisement -

‘The Count’, speaking on his YouTube channel, discussed the lightweight clash between Poirier and Chandler:

“A fight that I think should be labelled as the people’s main event is Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler…Poirier is obviously looking for the TKO but Michael Chandler is very tough, however, he has been dropped. He got dropped off Tony Ferguson, he got dropped off Charles Oliveira. He has been shown to be a little bit chinny…I think he (Dustin Poirier) can put Michael Chandler away.”

Quotes via: Sportskeeda MMA

So, there you have it, Michael Bisping is picking Dustin Poirier for the win.

Do you agree with Bisping that Poirier can put Michael Chandler away at UFC 281?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -