Michael Bisping scoffs at ‘aspiring woman-beater’ Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo recently made headlines after calling out Valentina Shevchenko to fight him in a potential ‘inter-gender’ bout. The ‘champ champ’ is seemingly envious of Shevchenko’s time in the spotlight since her win at UFC Uruguay over Liz Carmouche. He says wants to put their title reigns to the test and fight “The Bullet” gold.

The following is a public service announcement for the supposed flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko. Signed, Triple C and soon to be The IGC. #bendtheknee @BulletValentina pic.twitter.com/kUQbCnmIWd — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 11, 2019

Former UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping this video from Henry Cejudo and mocked the two-division champ on his podcast Believe You Me.

“I’m not sure I would go on social media and be an aspiring woman-beater. He’s literally aspiring to beat up a woman, that’s what he’s trying to do,” he said. “By the way, I like Cejudo, we’re having fun, I’m not calling him a ‘woman-beater’…but, he is out there telling the world he wants to be a woman-beater.”

Michael Bisping continued:

“Listen he’s having a bit of fun… he’s keeping the hype and keeping his name out there.”

“He’s out of his goddamn mind. I want to see him back in the octagon though, I want to see him fight, not necessarily against a woman… that’s never going to get sanctioned. It will never get sanctioned, will it?”

What do you think of this comment from Henry Cejudo? Do you share Michael Bisping’s thoughts on the matter?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/13/2019.