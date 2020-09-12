Michael Bisping responds after Mike Dolce suggests Matt Schnell collapsed on the scale due to incompetence and torture

Michael Bisping had some comments for Mike Dolce after the nutritionist suggested that Matt Schnell had collapsed on the UFC scale due to incompetence and torture.

Earlier today news broke the scheduled UFC Vegas 10 featured preliminary bout between Matt Schnell and Tyson Nam had been cancelled. According to UFC officials, Schnell had been struggling with his weigh cut and eventually collapsed while taking to the scale.

That news did not sit well with nutritionist coach Mike Dolce who claimed that Schnell had been subjected to incompetence and torture by his weight cutting coach.

“Matt Schnell COLLAPSED getting off the scale after MISSING WEIGHT for #UFC on ESPN? Anyone know who his “weight management” coach was?? Such a shame great athletes like this are subject to such incompetence and torture.” Dolce wrote on Twitter.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping did not agree with the comments made by Dolce and shared his own theory on how a lack of discipline was likely to blame for Schnell’s unfortunate incident on the scale.

“It’s got nothing to do with coaches if they fail or make weight. Although they LOVE to take credit. It’s down to the athlete.” Bisping explained. “They get on the scale everyday and can see if they’re on track. It’s down to discipline.”

Tomorrow night’s UFC Vegas 10 event will now proceed with a total of twelve contests for fans to look forward to watching. The main event features a key women’s strawweight bout between division standouts Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 11, 2020