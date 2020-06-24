Max Rohskopf defends coaches following UFC on ESPN 11 backlash

Max Rohskopf has defended his corner after they insisted he continue to fight despite his decision to quit at UFC on ESPN 11.

During last weekend’s preliminary fight card, Rohskopf made his UFC debut against lightweight standout Austin Hubbard. The striking onslaught of his opponent built up and forced the debutante to throw the towel in after the second round. His corner challenged his decision and insisted he fight it out into the third round. Rohskopf continually responded by telling his coach, Robert Drysdale, to “call it” and “I don’t have it.” This gained criticism from members of the MMA community such as Anthony Smith, who felt that the fighter’s coaches should have put an end to the action.

However, the 25-year old Rohskopf has defended his team’s actions.

“I don’t have anything to say except that all the decisions up to this point right and wrong have been mine and mine only,” Rohskopf said to The Body Lock. “My manager and coaches did nothing but listen to me and do everything I’ve asked.”

Rohskopf accepted the bout against Hubbard on just five days notice after Joe Solecki withdrew from the bout. According to his manager Brian Butler-Au, the CEO of Suckerpunch Entertainment, the last-minute weight cut and fatigue caught up with him during the fight.

“Max suffered from fatigue due to short notice weight cut and pre-existing turf toe. Was not able to overcome both. He will take time off to heal up.”

Meanwhile, other fighters have criticized Rohskopf for showing a lack of heart. His opponent, Hubbard claimed he wouldn’t have thrown the towel in and Michael Bisping questioned the young fighter’s performance.

“The fact does remain that it wasn’t the greatest display of heart,” Michael Bisping said on his Believe You, Me podcast. “I mean I f*cking could’ve f*cking quit many times on my stool, and I still went out there and managed to turn it around. I’m not saying he didn’t have a heart but I’m just saying as a fighter, which he is when he watches that back it will sting a little bit. And he’ll wish, I’m not saying he’s a p*ssy, he has my respect. I’m saying that when he watches that back he’ll be like, ‘F*ck, I should’ve tried.’”

Do you think Max Rohskopf was right to bow out of the fight between rounds?