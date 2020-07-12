Max Holloway reacts following loss to Alex Volkanovski, thanks Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway reacted following a narrow split decision loss to Alex Volkanovski in the co-main event of UFC 251.

Holloway and Volkanovski went toe-to-toe for 25 minutes in an incredibly-close rematch, but after five rounds of action, the judges deemed Volkanovski as the winner by split decision with scores of 47-48, 48-47, and 48-47. It was a controversial decision, with many fans, media, and fellow fighters believing that Holloway had done enough to get his hand raised. Alas, the judges cageside gave the nod to Volkanovski instead.

Following UFC 251, Holloway took to social media to give his immediate reaction. Here’s what “Blessed” said in a video posted on his Twitter.

🚨AUCTION: LINK IN BIO🚨 Aloha my friends. Unemployment in Hawaii is one of the highest in the US, so I’m auctioning off my fight worn kit from UFC 251 with all the proceeds going to the @hawaiifoodbank. Thank you to @visitabudhabi @ufc for the hospitality and keeping us safe. pic.twitter.com/HNpe3uwIBr — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 12, 2020

“What up guys? As you know, the unemployment rate in Hawaii is one of the highest rates in the nation. So I will be auctioning off my fight-work kit and all the proceeds will be going to the Hawaiian food bank. This is your chance to steal something from the fight. I got my wrap, I got my glove, I got the gladiator fight shorts with blood on it, my shirt, and also my jacket. So go ahead, hit the link in the bio, and let’s do the right thing,” Holloway said.

Holloway once again showed so much class, because instead of making the loss about him, he used it as an opportunity to help those who are struggling right now. Due to COVID-19, so many people have lost their jobs, especially in Hawaii where the tourism sector has been devastated by global travel restrictions. For Holloway to step up like this just shows the heart of a champion he truly has.

Holloway also made a second tweet, where he thanked UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal for taking a title fight on short notice.

Also thank you to @gamebredfighter and @usman84kg for taking a last minute fight and making a great card even better!#daddestmanontheplanet #ufcfightisland — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 12, 2020

Also thank you to @gamebredfighter and @usman84kg for taking a last minute fight and making a great card even better! #daddestmanontheplanet #ufcfightisland

For Holloway, this loss to Volkanovski is rough because it’s a second straight defeat to the same fighter, essentially knocking him out of title contention at 145lbs for the considerable future. With a 1-3 record in his last four fights, Holloway is certainly not at the peak of his career at the moment. However, the fact that so many people thought he did enough to beat Volkanovski shows he can still hang with the best in the world.

Do you want to see a trilogy fight between Max Holloway and Alex Volkanovski?