Former rivals Michael Bisping and Dan Henderson traded shots during last night’s UFC 251 broadcast

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and long-time rival Dan Henderson traded shots on social media during the UFC 251 broadcast on Saturday.

Saturday marked 11 years to the day since UFC 100 when Henderson scored one of the most iconic KOs in MMA history when he flatlined Bisping. The pair rematched seven years later at UFC 204, with Bisping winning a competitive unanimous decision to tie the score between the two at one each. Following the second fight with Bisping, Henderson retired from the sport, and Bisping followed him out the door soon after.

Bisping now works as a color commentator for the UFC and worked the booth at UFC 251. Henderson was watching the fights at home and decided to chime in, leading to a back-and-forth on social media that had fans wondering who took the unofficial trilogy fight between the two legends. Check out their tweets below.

Enjoying the fights as much as possible while having to listen to Bisping. Happy anniversary to the night I put you to bed. @bisping — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) July 12, 2020

Yeah on steroids mate. You cheating cunt. No honour, no surprise. Then I beat you with one eye. Get fucked sour bitch. https://t.co/zFNNChhF7I — michael (@bisping) July 12, 2020

Never won the ufc belt. Don’t be sour you old wanker. Now disappear back to obscurity https://t.co/zFNNChhF7I — michael (@bisping) July 12, 2020

Drinking again and reliving your old glory. All polite to my face and talk shit online. Didn’t have you down as a keyboard warrior. https://t.co/zFNNChhF7I — michael (@bisping) July 12, 2020

Surprised you saw this, guess you're not keeping your one eye on the fights as you're supposed to be commentating. No wonder why your commentating is shit. https://t.co/Gs8cVQ2xTy — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) July 12, 2020

Says the guy that’s totally irrelevant haha. Go on insult my eye. So what. Shows what a true piece of shit you are. But you say hi when you see me. Lol. A real disgrace to the flag that you fly lol. Doesn’t surprise me. Total fake, should of known, steroid cheating cunt! https://t.co/gdqaQE12kF — michael (@bisping) July 12, 2020

It’s a hilarious back-and-forth between the long-time rivals that seemingly came out of nowhere. Both Henderson and Bisping are retired now, so it’s not like they are going to settle their beef in the Octagon sometime. Most fans were under the assumption both guys were cool with each other after the second fight in 2016, but clearly there’s still a lot of bad blood here and this feud between them is far from over.

Who do you think won the trilogy match on social media between Michael Bisping and Dan Henderson?