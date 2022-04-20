Marvin Vettori suggests Robert Whittaker is out of UFC 275, challenges Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till: “I’m willing to die just show up”

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori has suggested that Robert Whittaker is now out of their scheduled fight at UFC 275.

Later this year at UFC 275 in Singapore, fans will be treated to one of the best cards of the year thus far with two title fights and a string of other fascinating clashes to look forward to. One such example of a bout that folks were getting excited about is the proposed meeting between Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker – two of the best 185-pounders in the world.

Now, however, if “The Italian Dream” is to be believed, the pair will no longer be fighting in June.

We’re back at this.

I think I’m the only 185er that can say that has never pulled out of a fight but anyway smash boys I’ll get you back to back lets do it I’m willing to die just show up @KChimaev @darrentill2 @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 20, 2022

While there’s been no confirmation as of yet from any official sources, Vettori appears to be implying that Whittaker has pulled out of UFC 275.

If that does end up being the case, Vettori seems to have his eyes set firmly on Khamzat Chimaev or Darren Till.

Unfortunately for him, with Chimaev currently at welterweight and Till not being near the title picture, he may have to look elsewhere for his next challenge.

Do you think, based on his remarks, that Marvin Vettori’s clash with Robert Whittaker is off?