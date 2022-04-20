Michael Bisping scoffs at Jake Paul’s recent callouts: “At this rate, the next person he boxes is gonna be the old guy that Conor McGregor punched”

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has taken a shot at Jake Paul following some of his recent boxing callouts.

Ever since Paul listed him as a potential opponent in a future boxing match, Bisping has been more than happy to go back and forth with the YouTuber-turned-boxer on social media. “The Count” has been retired for four years now following his run in mixed martial arts but if the money is right, there’s every chance he could take Paul up on his challenge.

In his latest jab, Bisping mocked some of the fighters “The Problem Child” has gone after since transitioning into combat sports.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“He started out with Ben Askren who was 37 coming off a hip replacement, then he went to Tyron Woodley who’s 40, who’s a wrestler with a right hand, now he’s calling me out and Oscar De La Hoya. At this rate, the next person he boxes is gonna be the old guy that Conor McGregor punched in the bar!”

As much as Bisping may want to shut Paul up, you’d have to think it’s unlikely this bout will actually take place.

The health of the Brit comes before anything and even though some sanctioning bodies may be willing to give him a license or ‘permit’, his family may have a thing or two to say about this particular venture.

Do you think there’s a chance we could see Jake Paul box Michael Bisping?