Marvin Vettori claps back at Israel Adesanya for Jan Blachowicz comments: “Imma catch you soon enough I swear ill make it right”

Marvin Vettori has blasted Israel Adesanya over his recent comments about his fight against Jan Blachowicz.

Vettori has never seen eye-to-eye with Adesanya ever since they first fought in 2018 where “The Last Stylebender” won by split decision. The Italian was irate as he thought he won the fight and he thought the same after he dropped a second decision to Izzy at UFC 263. That has only added to their rivalry and recently, Adesanya said he was never hurt in the fight against Blachowicz and felt bored in that scrap as well as the Vettori rematch.

“Where in that [Blachowicz] fight did I actually get hurt,” Adesanya said to ESPN. “He beat me, guaranteed. Some people don’t agree, but I think he beat me, just. But where in that fight did I actually get hurt? I never felt in danger once in that fight. He was in danger because I rocked him. He even admitted it, he felt my power. But where in that fight was I actually hurt. I never felt in danger once. I never felt like I need to escape my hip, I need use this leg, I need to do this, because I was just like, he’s gonna rest on me, he’s gonna lay his weight on me because he doesn’t me to get up because knows what he felt when we were standing. There was no point in that fight where I ever felt like I was in danger like I was going to lose this fight.”

After seeing those comments, Marvin Vettori took to social media to rip Israel Adesanya and vows to beat him the next time they meet.

“Can say the same with him. Imma catch you soon enough I swear ill make it right. I can’t wait for that day to come but trust me it will and it’ll be glorious,” Vettori wrote on Twitter.

Although Vettori believes he will defeat Adesanya if they were to fight again, it’s uncertain if he will get that opportunity. He’s currently 0-2 against the champ and rarely do fighters get a third crack at someone they’ve lost to twice. Still, Vettori remains one of the best middleweights so perhaps he does eventually get the trilogy bout.

What do you make of Marvin Vettori’s comments?