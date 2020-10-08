Marlon Vera lists three potential opponents for his next fight

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera has his eyes set on three top-15 opponents for his next fight inside the Octagon.

Vera is coming off of the biggest win of his career, a first-round TKO win over the previously-unbeaten prospect Sean O’Malley. Overall, the Ecuador native has won six of his last seven fights as he continues to make waves in the stacked UFC bantamweight division. At present, Vera is the No. 15 ranked fighter in the weight class and he’s understandably now looking to fight fighters ranked above him. There are three that he likes in particular.

Speaking to Danny Segura of MMAjunkie.com, Vera pointed to No. 7 Jose Aldo, No. 8 Jimmie Rivera, and No. 10 Dominick Cruz as his potential next opponent in the Octagon.

“I’m just waiting for the UFC call, but I want to fight sometime in November, the latest December. I don’t want it to go any longer than that. I’m ready. I’m prepared. I want to fight, make money, move up the rankings and keep at it,” Vera said.

“The division is interesting and it’s getting better as time goes by. I would like to fight against Dominick (Cruz), Jimmie Rivera, or Jose Aldo. I think one of those three is the fight that makes sense for me and would do me well. I really want one of those three. We’ll see that the UFC gives me but I think those are the fights to make.”

On paper, all three callouts seem very sensible. Vera is one of the hottest fighters in the division and he has never been more popular than now coming off the big win over O’Malley. The bantamweight division is stacked but Vera is one of the best in the world. Ultimately it’s the UFC matchmakers’ call as to who he fights next, but these three callouts represent three realistic options as “Chito” looks to continue to climb the ladder at 135lbs.

